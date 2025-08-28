Japan, Ecuador Agree to Deepen Economic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa agreed Thursday to deepen their countries' economic relations.

In a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Ishiba said that Ecuador is "a partner that shares values and principles" with Japan. He expressed Japan's intention to cooperate in the areas of public security measures, disaster prevention and renewable energy.

Since Ecuador produces oil and natural gas, Ishiba sought cooperation to ensure stable energy supplies, while calling for the creation of business conditions that make it easier for Japanese companies to invest.

Noboa said that his country aims to work with Japan as a partner beyond economic and trade relations.

The two leaders also signed a memorandum on cooperation between their countries' trade promotion institutions.

