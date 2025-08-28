Some State, Parliamentary Vice Ministers May Seek Early LDP Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Some state and parliamentary vice ministers on Thursday voiced support for the idea of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party holding an early leadership election, it was learned Thursday.

The moves came before an LDP committee holds a meeting Friday to present a draft of a comprehensive review report for last month's House of Councillors election, in which the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, lost their combined majority in the upper chamber of Japanese parliament.

On Wednesday, the LDP decided to release the names of party lawmakers and prefectural chapters calling for moving up the next LDP presidential race in a procedure for deciding whether such an early election should be held. The procedure will be launched after the review report for the July 20 Upper House election is adopted at a general meeting of party lawmakers Tuesday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, Parliamentary Vice Minister of Justice Junichi Kanda hinted at the possibility of stepping down to ask for the leadership election to be moved up.

Questioning the party's decision to disclose the names of those in favor of an early election, Kanda said, "Even if I step down as parliamentary vice minister, I feel that that would be necessary in order to move ahead with important policies."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]