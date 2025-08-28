Japan, British Defense Chiefs Reaffirm Space, Cyber Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his British counterpart, John Healey, agreed Thursday to deepen their countries' cooperation in space, cyber and other fields.

During their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, the defense chiefs also agreed to boost technical cooperation on defense equipment, including the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet by the two countries plus Italy.

Nakatani welcomed a British aircraft carrier strike group led by the HMS Prince of Wales making a port call to Japan, saying that this demonstrated Britain's further commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and will further strengthen bilateral defense ties.

Nakatani and Healey issued a joint statement saying that the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the British military will promote people-to-people exchanges.

At a joint press conference, Healey said that the Air SDF's F-15 fighters will soon visit Europe.

