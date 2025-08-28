Dentsu Group Considers Selling Overseas Operations: FT

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese advertising agency Dentsu Group Inc. is considering selling its overseas operations, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

If the company sells all of its overseas assets, it could raise several billion dollars, but the move would mark its withdrawal from international business.

“Nothing has been decided, and we are looking at various options to increase the corporate value,” a Dentsu Group source told Jiji Press.

According to the British newspaper, Dentsu Group has asked financial firms to sound out potential buyers, including rival advertising companies and investment firms.

In 2012, Dentsu Group acquired Britain’s Aegis Group PLC for about 400 billion yen, becoming the world’s fifth-largest advertising group.

