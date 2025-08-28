Japan MOF Eyeing Record 34-T.-Yen Budget for Fiscal 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Finance said Thursday that it plans to secure a record 34,120.4 billion yen in its fiscal 2026 general-account budget.

The amount is up 13.2 pct from the initial budget for fiscal 2025.

The increase reflects expected growth in payments of government bond coupons due to rises in long-term interest rates resulting from factors including the normalization of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy.

The MOF will seek a record 32,386.5 billion yen to cover national debt-servicing costs, including repayments of loan principals and interest payments, up 14.8 pct from 28,217.9 billion yen under the fiscal 2025 budget, which was a record high on an initial budget basis. Of the amount, 13,043.5 billion yen, also a record high and up 24 pct, will be used for interest payments.

The ministry raised its assumed interest rate used to calculate interest payment costs to 2.6 pct from 2.0 pct under the fiscal 2025 initial budget. The figure marked the highest level since 2.7 pct in fiscal 2009 as of the time of budget request.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]