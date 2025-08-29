INTERVIEW: Nippon Steel to Send More Engineers to U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. plans to send more engineers to United States Steel Corp. to make the U.S. company more competitive through technical support, Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori said in a recent interview.

"We'll provide guidance on operational know-how," Mori said. Nippon Steel will increase the number of its engineers at U.S. Steel to about 50 from about 40 at present.

The move is aimed at providing U.S. Steel with the Japanese company's expertise in producing high-quality steel at low cost.

In June, Nippon Steel acquired U.S. Steel for some 14.1 billion dollars, a deal expected to boost the Japanese company's profits by 250 billion yen by fiscal 2028.

Nippon Steel plans to make 11 billion dollars in capital investment in the U.S. company by calendar 2028. Projects include revamping a blast furnace in Indiana and constructing a new steel mill.

