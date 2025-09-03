Hanazono Rugby Stadium Upgrade Not Started after 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Upgrade work at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium complex in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka has not yet started, five and a half years after a related agreement was made.

The planned renewal, featuring the construction of a new stadium by FC Osaka, is a condition for the soccer club of the "J3" third division of the Japan Professional Football League to use Hanazono as its home ground.

The city of Higashiosaka, which hosts the stadium complex, renewed its agreement with the club by setting a deadline to complete the work. "We ask that you watch how things progress from here," Yusuke Kondo, president of FC Osaka, said.

In November 2019, FC Osaka proposed building a stadium holding over 5,000 seats at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium Ground No. 2 and donating it to the city. In exchange, the city decided to allow the club to use the proposed stadium as its home ground and granted the club temporary permission to use the facility's Ground No.1 until the construction was completed.

Due to the nature of the donation, the city government did not set in the original agreement a deadline to finish the construction.

