Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stake in Japanese Trader Mitsubishi

New York, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has raised its stake in Mitsubishi Corp. to over 10 pct, the Japanese trading house said Thursday.

A Berkshire unit raised its voting rights in Mitsubishi to 10.23 pct as of Thursday from 9.74 pct as of March 10, the Japanese company said.

Buffett has praised Mitsubishi and four other major Japanese trading houses for highly diversifying operations. He told Berkshire shareholders in May that he would hold shares in the companies over the long-term.

Berkshire may raise its stakes in the remaining four companies, including Mitsui & Co., after obtaining U.S. regulatory approval for acquiring additional shares in Japanese trading houses earlier this month.

