Japan's Princess Akiko Delivers Speech in Oxford

Oxford, England, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Akiko of Mikasa delivered a speech about developments in Imperial costumes at the Ashmolean Museum of Art and Archaeology in Oxford, England, on Thursday.

The speech by the eldest daughter of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, was attended by about 100 people.

Princess Akiko previously studied at the University of Oxford, where she became the first female member of the Japanese Imperial Family to be awarded a doctorate.

