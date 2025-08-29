Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 2.5 Pct in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The core consumer price index for Tokyo's densely populated 23 special wards rose 2.5 pct in August from a year earlier, marking the 48th consecutive month of increase, government data showed Friday.

The growth rate slowed for the third straight month in response to lower energy prices.

The index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, stood at 110.6 against the 2020 base of 100, the internal affairs ministry said.

Energy prices dropped 5.3 pct. Electricity and city gas fees decreased 6.5 pct and 6.0 pct, respectively, after the Japanese government resumed its subsidy program.

Water rates plummeted 34.6 pct due to the Tokyo metropolitan government's program to waive basic fees during the summer.

