Prices of 1,422 Food Items to Rise in Japan in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Prices are slated to rise in Japan in September for 1,422 food products and beverages made by 195 major makers, research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Friday.

"The reasons for price hikes have shifted from the weaker yen to domestic factors," a research firm official said, as the number of companies citing higher logistics and labor costs has grown significantly.

The monthly total of food products and beverages with higher prices will rise 0.6 pct from a year earlier, up for the ninth consecutive month.

In September, prices will rise for 427 seasoning products, such as sauce and mayonnaise. Prices will also go up for many frozen food products and confectionery items such as chocolate.

Kewpie Corp. will raise the prices of 66 items, including household-use mayonnaise and dressing products. Morinaga Milk Industry Co. will raise the prices of its popular Pino bite-sized chocolate-coated ice creams and 17 other items.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]