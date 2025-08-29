Kids on Nursery Waiting Lists Down for 8th Yr in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of children on nursery waiting lists decreased for the eighth straight year in Japan to mark a record low, the Children and Families Agency said Friday.

As of April 1, there were 2,254 children were on the lists, down 313 from a year earlier. The result reflected a decrease in births.

The number of children waiting to join nurseries peaked in 2017 at 26,081.

The Tokyo metropolitan area and the Kinki western region including Osaka have relatively large numbers of children on waiting lists.

One- to 2-year-olds accounted for 83.3 pct of the national total. The number of local governments without children on waiting lists was 1,530, making up 87.9 pct of the total.

