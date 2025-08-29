Japan's State Environment Min. Seeks Early LDP Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese State Environment Minister Fumiaki Kobayashi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday called for an early LDP presidential election while hinting at resigning.

A similar intention was earlier expressed by Parliamentary Vice Minister of Justice Junichi Kanda.

"My opinion is that the presidential election should be conducted early. If necessary, I'd like to step down and proceed with the procedures," Kobayashi posted on his official X account.

"The successive election defeats show that the leadership's legitimacy is being severely undermined," he emphasized in the post.

Kobayashi was elected five times to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, from a Hiroshima Prefecture constituency. He belonged to the now-defunct LDP faction led by former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

