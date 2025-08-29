Yamaguchi Pref. Town Can Host N-Fuel Storage: Chugoku Electric

Newsfrom Japan

Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Pref., Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--It is feasible for the town of Kaminoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, to host an interim storage facility for spent fuel from nuclear power plants, Chugoku Electric Power Co. said Friday.

The focal point now is whether the town will decide to accept the construction.

In a meeting at the Kaminoseki municipal office Friday morning, Chugoku Electric Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Osedo informed Tetsuo Nishi, mayor of the town, of the result of its feasibility study conducted at the planned construction site, saying that "no problems have been found on setting up the storage facility" in the town.

"We will carefully examine the result of the on-site survey while confirming what kind of judgment the town assembly and citizens will make," Nishi told reporters after the meeting.

In August 2023, Chugoku Electric said that it would consider building the spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the town on the condition that the facility would be jointly developed with Kansai Electric Power Co. The drilling survey was completed in November 2024.

