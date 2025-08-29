Yamaguchi Town Can Host N-Fuel Storage: Chugoku Electric

Newsfrom Japan

Kaminoseki, Yamaguchi Pref., Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--It is feasible for the town of Kaminoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, to host an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel, Chugoku Electric Power Co. said Friday.

Chugoku Electric Managing Executive Officer Satoshi Osedo informed Kaminoseki Mayor Tetsuo Nishi of the results of its on-site feasibility study on the construction of the facility, during a meeting held in the town on Friday morning.

The focal point now is whether the town will decide to accept the construction.

In August 2023, Chugoku Electric said it would consider building the storage facility in the town on the condition that it would be jointly developed with Kansai Electric Power Co. The drilling survey was completed in November 2024.

Elsewhere in Japan, the operation of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility began in Mutsu in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori in November 2024, with investment from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Japan Atomic Power Co.

