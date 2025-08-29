Kawasaki Heavy's Engine Data Tampering Scandal Expands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. is suspected of falsifying some inspection data regarding the mileage of diesel engines for submarines of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, following a similar scandal involving private ship engines, informed sources said Friday.

The company reported the latest suspected case to the Defense Ministry on Aug. 7.

"We believe there is no impact on the operations or safety (of the submarines) at this point," an official of Kawasaki Heavy said.

According to the company and other sources, the engines of all 25 submarines owned by the MSDF were made by Kawasaki Heavy. There are suspicions that data was falsified during test runs conducted after engine assembly to meet specifications and numerical values required by the ministry.

In August last year, the transport ministry conducted an on-site inspection at the company's plant in the western city of Kobe, following the revelation of Kawasaki Heavy's data tampering related to civilian ship engines.

