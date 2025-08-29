Japan Police Eyeing Stalker Warnings without Victim Requests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency is considering law revisions allowing police to issue warnings against stalkers at their discretion even without requests from victims, sources said Friday.

Under the law against stalking, police station chiefs can issue warnings to deter perpetrators if requested by victims. But victims may hesitate to make requests for fear of retaliation or may withdraw requests following a temporary improvement in relationships with offenders.

To address stalking, the stricter administrative measure of a prohibition order can be taken with approval of a public safety commission. However, this process often takes time due to the need to collect evidence.

The NPA also hopes to strengthen regulations on loss prevention tags using radio signals to transmit location information to nearby smartphones, as the devices can be used to track individuals without their consent.

Of suspected stalking cases using GPS and other similar devices on which victims consulted police in 2024, those linked to loss prevention tags numbered 370, double the previous year’s level.

