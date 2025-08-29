Former Motegi Faction Members Call for Early LDP Leadership Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--About 10 Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers who were members of the now-defunct intraparty faction led by former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi agreed at a meeting on Friday to request an early party leadership election.

Participants included State Minister of Agriculture Hiroyoshi Sasagawa and State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Yasushi Furukawa. After the meeting, Sasagawa told reporters, "Not a single participant was against (moving up the next leadership election)."

On the same day, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, who was a member of the faction headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, also expressed his readiness to seek an early leadership poll.

Kobayashi, seen as a potential candidate to replace Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also president of the LDP, noted during a television program that the ruling party suffered drubbings in the last two national elections under Ishiba's leadership. "If he won't take responsibility, I'll sign the papers (to hold an early party election)," Kobayashi said.

About 10 LDP members serving their second terms as House of Representatives lawmakers also held a meeting on Friday. According to one participant, the majority of them backed an early leadership election.

