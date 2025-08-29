Japan, Australia to Hold 2-Plus-2 Security Talks on Sept. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Australian governments will hold a so-called two-plus-two security meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo on Sept. 5, Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told a press conference on Friday.

The two countries plan to reaffirm their commitment to deepening security cooperation, with China's growing hegemonic influence in the Indo-Pacific region in mind.

They are also expected to sign a memorandum to cooperate on evacuations of each other's nationals in the event of a contingency in a third country.

The meeting will be attended by Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Nakatani from the Japanese side, and their Australian counterparts, Penny Wong and Richard Marles.

The ministers plan to discuss the Royal Australian Navy's planned adoption of an upgraded version of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class frigate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]