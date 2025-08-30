Japan Panel OKs Nonprescription Sales of Morning-After Pill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan’s health ministry has agreed that Aska Pharmaceutical Co. will be given approval to make and sell its emergency contraceptive pill Norlevo without a prescription.

At a meeting Friday, the panel also agreed that the product will be classified as a drug that must be taken in the presence of a trained pharmacist for safety reasons.

If the ministry grants the manufacturing and sales approval and the designation, Norlevo will be the country’s first nonprescription emergency contraceptive pill. Sales may begin by year-end.

The panel decided not to set an age limit for access. But for individuals under 16, the age of consent to sexual acts, pharmacists would provide guidance as needed.

Parental consent would no longer be required. Sales methods will be discussed at a later date.

