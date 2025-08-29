Japan to Deploy Upgraded Type-12 Missiles to Kumamoto, Shizuoka

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Defense Ministry said Friday that it will deploy an upgraded version of its Type-12 long-range surface-to-ship missiles at two Ground Self-Defense Force bases, one in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto and the other in the central prefecture of Shizuoka.

The improved missile system will be deployed at Camp Kengun in the city of Kumamoto in the current fiscal 2025 through next March and fiscal 2026, and at Camp Fuji in the Shizuoka town of Oyama in fiscal 2027.

The ministry will also launch the operations of the ship- and aircraft-launched variants of the Type-12 in fiscal 2027, a year earlier than initially planned. The ship-based version will be deployed at the Maritime SDF's Yokosuka base in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and the aircraft-launched variant at the Air SDF's Hyakuri base in the city of Omitama in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo.

In addition, the surface-to-surface Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectile for the defense of remote islands will be deployed at GSDF camps in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, as well as Camp Fuji.

All of these weapons are standoff missiles, designed to attack foreign enemies from afar. Each is produced domestically and aimed at accelerating the buildup of Japan's counterstrike capabilities in light of China's increasing military activities.

