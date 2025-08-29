LDP Postpones Adoption of Report on Upper House Election Defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday stopped short of adopting a review report on its defeat in last month's House of Councillors election, due to internal objections over the report's failure to address the responsibility of the current party leadership, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The LDP's election review committee plans to discuss revisions to the report on Tuesday and submit it to a general meeting of LDP lawmakers the same day.

As key factors behind the party's defeat in the July 20 election, the report is expected to mention the issue of politics and money, centered around a political funds scandal plaguing LDP factions, and a gaffe by Upper House lawmaker Yosuke Tsuruho, who said it was "lucky" that an earthquake occurred in the Noto Peninsula last year.

After Friday's meeting, LDP Election Strategy Committee Chairman Seiji Kihara told reporters, "Some pointed out that the causes of the defeat were inadequate."

Once the report is finalized, attention will turn to the fate of party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama. Earlier this month, he told the previous general meeting of LDP lawmakers that he would "clarify responsibility" following the adoption of the report.

