Japan FY 2024 Medical Costs Rise to Record 48 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Medical fees paid to hospitals and clinics in Japan in fiscal 2024 rose 1.5 pct from the previous year to a record 48 trillion yen, reflecting the aging of the country's population and advances in medical technology, preliminary health ministry data showed Friday.

The country's medical costs increased for the fourth straight year.

The data covered payments from the public health insurance system, taxpayers' money and out-of-pocket costs shouldered by patients, excluding costs fully paid by patients and those covered by the worker compensation system.

The preliminary total accounts for roughly 98 pct of the entire medical expenses in the country in the year that ended in March.

Expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic nearly halved to about 240 billion yen, reflecting a decline in the number of patients.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]