Nippon Ishin's Scandal-Hit Ishii to Resign as Lawmaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Akira Ishii of opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) said Friday that he plans to resign as a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, due to his secretary pay fraud scandal.

Meanwhile, Nippon Ishin decided Friday to expel Ishii from the party.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has launched an investigation into Ishii on suspicion of fraudulently receiving from the government salaries for a public secretary who actually did not work for him.

In a statement sent to media organizations, Ishii said, "I plan to step down as a lawmaker and fully cooperate with the investigation."

"I'd like to offer my deepest apology to the Japanese people for causing trouble (over the scandal)," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]