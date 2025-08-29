Japan FY 2026 Budget Requests Likely to Top 122 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--General-account budget requests from Japanese government agencies and ministries for fiscal 2026 are expected to exceed 122 trillion yen to hit a record high for the third consecutive year.

The figure is higher than the 117,605.9 billion yen sought under the government's fiscal 2025 general-account budget. On Friday, the Ministry of Finance effectively finished accepting budget requests for fiscal 2026. which starts next April.

The increase is due to surges in debt-servicing costs, including loan repayments and interest payments, and policy-related expenses reflecting rising prices and wages.

For the fiscal 2026 budget requests, the MOF allowed ministries and agencies to seek increases in funds for important policies, such as measures to fight inflation, without cutting existing costs. They were also allowed to request budget increases for a wide range of spending items in light of rising wages and prices.

A record high of 34,792.9 billion yen was requested by the health ministry, the highest among ministries and agencies, reflecting rising social security costs, such as pension and medical expenses, due to an aging population.

