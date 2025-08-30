British Defense Sec. Stresses Close Security Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--British Defense Secretary John Healey has underlined his country's close security ties with Japan amid the changing security environment.

"We are forging a golden age of defense cooperation together," Healey told reporters Friday during his visit to Japan, calling the East Asian country "our closest security ally in Asia."

His visit coincided with port calls in Japan by Britain's aircraft carrier Prince of Wales, including at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo.

Britain sought to enhance relations with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly Japan, after its exit from the European Union in 2020. The stance remains the same after a change of government, as Britain is concerned about China's economic support for Russia.

A strike group with about 4,000 personnel led by the Prince of Wales departed Britain for the Indo-Pacific region in April in what Healey described as "the biggest Royal Navy deployment in a generation."

