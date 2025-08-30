Japanese, Indian Companies to Promote Economic Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and Indian business leaders have agreed to establish a framework for private-sector dialogue aimed at enhancing cooperation on economic security.

The agreement is included in a joint statement adopted at a meeting of the India-Japan Business Leaders Forum in Tokyo on Friday.

The statement emphasized the importance of dialogue and exchanges in the private sector in light of the global situation marked by increasing confrontation and division.

Business leaders will also cooperate to secure a stable supply of semiconductors and other critical materials, protect important infrastructure and promote research and development of advanced technologies.

Also on Friday, the two countries held a meeting of the Japan-India Economic Forum involving the public and private sectors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]