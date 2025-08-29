Japanese, Indian Leaders Agree to Boost Security, Economic Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his visiting Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, agreed Friday to strengthen bilateral security and economic relations.

At their summit held at the Japanese prime minister's office in Tokyo, the two leaders affirmed that their countries will beef up cooperation in the field of security, keeping China's hegemonic behavior in the Indo-Pacific region in mind.

They agreed to expand bilateral economic collaboration amid increasing global uncertainties blamed on the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ishiba and Modi revised a Japan-India joint declaration on security cooperation for the first time in 17 years. The revised declaration calls on the two nations to work together for the joint development of defense equipment and promote joint research in advanced technologies such as cybersecurity.

The two leaders also issued a joint statement, which featured the establishment of the Japan-India Economic Security Initiative for stable procurement of minerals, semiconductors and other goods that are important in light of economic security.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]