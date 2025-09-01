Tokyo Police Tackle Mountain of Lost, Found Items

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--After a record number of lost and found items were handed in last year, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is making efforts to prevent such items from being wasted.

In 2024, the Tokyo police received some 4,756,000 items found in the Japanese capital.

While about 30 pct of such items are usually returned to their owners, those not retrieved during the police storage period and those whose owners have given up their ownership belong to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Such items are either resold through secondhand goods sellers or exported abroad.

Previously, the MPD's Lost and Found Center sold off such items that ended up under the ownership of the metropolitan government to secondhand goods sellers if the center's employees judged them to be sellable.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]