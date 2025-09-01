Yoshino's Next Move in Focus, with Term as Rengo Chief Ending in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--With Tomoko Yoshino's second term as president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, the umbrella organization for labor unions in the country, set to end next month, all eyes are on whether she will stay on or step down.

Under Yoshino, the organization, better known as Rengo, has cooperated with the government to achieve noticeable wage increases. But some have raised concerns about Rengo's close ties with the government.

July's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, highlighted a decline in Rengo's ability to gather votes, signaling the organization's waning influence.

"We've achieved wage increases of at least 5 pct for two years in a row," Yoshino said at a press conference on Aug. 21.

After becoming the first female Rengo president in October 2021, Yoshino joined government and business leaders in March 2023 for the first such three-way meeting in eight years.

