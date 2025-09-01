Temperature Hits 40 Degrees in Nagoya

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The temperature reached 40.0 degrees Celsius in the central Japan city of Nagoya on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The mercury soared to 40 degrees or higher in the country for the ninth day this year, the most ever.

Temperatures had previously never hit the 40-degree threshold this late in the summer season outside of Niigata Prefecture, central Japan. The only instances of temperatures reaching 40 degrees in September had been on Sept. 3, 2020, in Sanjo, Niigata, at 40.4 degrees and in Tainai in the same prefecture at 40.0 degrees.

It was the second time that Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, marked 40 degrees or higher. Temperatures shot up Sunday especially in the Tokai central Japan region, including Nagoya, with the nearby Aichi city of Toyota recording 39.6 degrees.

