Japan Govt Holds Disaster Drill for Nankai Trough Megaquake

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday held a disaster drill under the assumption that a megaquake had occurred in the Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific coast.

In the drill, an emergency disaster response headquarters headed by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was established. Holding a meeting at the prime minister's office, the headquarters confirmed the responses of each ministry and agency and received an online report on the situation in the affected areas from Governor Yasutomo Suzuki of Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

After the 7.9-magnitude Great Kanto Earthquake occurred on Sept. 1, 1923, leaving more than 100,000 people dead or missing in Tokyo and surrounding areas, the government designated Sept. 1 as Disaster Prevention Day in 1960. It has since held an annual earthquake response drill on that day.

This year's drill was based on the scenario of a 9.1-magnitude earthquake occurring off the southern Pacific coast of Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, at 5:10 p.m., measuring 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in a wide area stretching from the Tokai central region to the Kyushu southwestern region.

In light of a massive quake that hit the Noto Peninsula in central Japan in early evening on Jan. 1, 2024, the drill was held under the assumption that an earthquake had occurred after sunset in winter, when the damage could be exacerbated.

