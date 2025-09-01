Caution Urged for Gas Cartridges, Mobile Power Generators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Institute of Technology and Evaluation is calling for caution regarding possible accidents involving gas cartridges and mobile power generators, both of which are useful in the event of a disaster.

As Monday is Disaster Prevention Day in Japan, people are advised to check the state of these items.

According to NITE, there were 204 accidents involving gas cartridges, portable gas stoves and other similar products from 2020 to 2024.

The institute has completed investigations on 157 of the cases, and found that 92 case were caused by product defects, while pointing to misuse or carelessness behind 29 cases and product aging behind seven cases.

Among accidents involving gas cartridges, one burned a man in his 80s in Kyoto Prefecture in January 2021 as gas leaked from a long-stored cartridge caught fire. The accident is believed to have been caused by the deterioration of packing inside the gas cartridge.

