S. Korean Woman Dies in Knife Attack in Tokyo

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--A man was detained in Tokyo on Monday after a South Korean woman was killed in a knife attack, police said.

The 40-year-old woman was found bleeding from the neck on a street in the Japanese capital and was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The man, believed to have attacked her, fled the scene but was taken into custody at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, about 15 kilometers away, the police said. Some witnesses said that he is apparently in his 20s or 30s.

The woman visited a police box in Tokyo on Friday, claiming to be in trouble after telling her boyfriend of her intention to end their relationship, according to people familiar with the investigation.

