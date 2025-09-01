S. Korean Woman Found Bleeding on Tokyo Street Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--A South Korean woman was found bleeding from the neck on a street in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward on Monday and died after being taken to a hospital, according to the capital's Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 1:35 p.m., the police received an emergency call reporting that the woman, 40, self-employed, was lying in a pool of blood and that a man had fled the scene.

The man, believed to be the perpetrator, was seen by witnesses walking away from the scene in a residential district about 500 meters northeast of Komazawa-daigaku Station of Tokyu Railways Co. He is said to have appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and long trousers.

The police are searching for the man on suspicion of murder. There is information that he is an acquaintance of the victim, investigative sources said.

