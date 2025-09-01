Japan Rice Prices Fall for 1st Time in 3 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail rice prices fell on average for the first time in three weeks as the government continues releasing its stockpiles, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Monday.

The average price of rice sold at around 1,000 supermarkets across the country in the week through Aug. 24 dropped 28 yen from the previous week to 3,776 yen per 5 kilograms, Koizumi said on television.

While higher-priced, newly harvested rice has started reaching store shelves, the agriculture ministry expects the impact to be offset by an extension of the deadline for selling government-stockpiled rice beyond August.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]