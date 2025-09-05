80 Years On: Survivor Bears Witness to Family Tragedy in Tinian Mass Suicide

Newsfrom Japan

Aizubange, Fukushima Pref., Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Hisao Ito, once a resident of Tinian in the Mariana Islands, witnessed the killing of his two younger sisters by their father during a mass suicide following the landing of U.S. forces in World War II.

About eight decades later, memories of the catastrophe on Tinian--often cited as an island of "gyokusai," or so-called honorable deaths, due to the vast loss of life--remain indelibly imprinted on Ito's memory.

"This is a cruel fact, but I want to pass it on to future generations to help ensure that war never happens again," says Ito, now 90 and living in the town of Aizubange, Fukushima Prefecture, in northeastern Japan.

Soon after Ito was born, his family moved to the Pacific island of Tinian, then under Japanese mandate and a key base for the Imperial Japanese military during the war. The island had once been "a paradise abundant in food from the sea and mountains," but that changed completely when U.S. air raids began in 1944, Ito recalls. The attacks intensified in June, and U.S. forces landed on the island's northern coast on July 24.

Ito's family of six--himself, his parents, an elder sister and two younger sisters--lived in Churo, in the central region. Urged to evacuate, they set out on the night of July 26. By the next day, they had reached Carolinas in the south and were hiding in a cave in the jungle.

