Japan 2025 Rice Prices Seen Rising from Year Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Prices of rice harvested in Japan in 2025, which has started to hit the shelves, are seen eclipsing those for the 2024 crop.

Production costs are rising due to higher prices of fertilizer and other goods used in agriculture. Meanwhile, the year's intense summer heat and heavy rain are seen causing a deterioration in rice quality and yields, leading to a fierce race to secure the staple between the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives Group and other buyers.

The JA Group has boosted advance payments for the 2025 rice to farmers significantly nationwide.

In the northeastern prefecture of Yamagata, a rice production center, where full-scale harvesting will start soon, concerns are intensifying over the impact of water shortages due to record-high summer temperatures.

The Yamagata prefectural branch of the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh, has hiked its advance payments to farmers by a record amount.

