Japan Logs Hottest Summer on Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged its hottest summer ever this year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday.

The country's average temperature in June-August was 2.36 degrees Celsius higher than the 30-year average through 2020 for the three-month period, hitting the highest figure on record dating to 1898, the agency said.

