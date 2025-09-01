Japan Logs Hottest Summer on Record
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged its hottest summer ever this year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday.
The country's average temperature in June-August was 2.36 degrees Celsius higher than the 30-year average through 2020 for the three-month period, hitting the highest figure on record dating to 1898, the agency said.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]