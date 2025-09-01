Taiwan to Lift Japanese Food Import Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Taiwanese government said Monday it began a 60-day public comment period on lifting import restrictions on Japanese food imposed after the 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

Currently, Taiwan requires certificates of origin for all Japanese foods and radiation test reports for products from crippled TEPCO plant-hosting Fukushima Prefecture and nearby Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba Prefectures.

After the period, those restrictions are expected to be fully abolished. Meanwhile, random radiation checks will be conducted on imports.

According to the Taiwanese health ministry, tests for radioactive substances conducted from 2011 through July this year have found that more than 260,000 Japanese food items examined all met safety standards.

Radiation risks from the five prefectures’ food products are negligible, the ministry concluded.

