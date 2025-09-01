Ministop Chief Apologizes over Expiration-Date Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Masashi Hotta, president of Ministop Co., on Monday apologized over the falsification of expiration dates for food items such as rice balls and deli foods at some shops of the Japanese convenience store chain.

Such fraud occurred at 25 Ministop stores, Hotta said at a press conference in Tokyo, adding that the first such misconduct happened three years ago.

"We apologize deeply for causing great trouble and concern to our customers, stores, suppliers and authorities," he said.

He said that there had been two reports of illness in people who bought food from Ministop, although the cause was not identified.

In response to the scandal, the company has halted sales of foods prepared at store. The suspension is in place at all of its stores, with no timing decided for a resumption of sales.

