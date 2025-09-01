DPFP Chief Vows Strict Attitude toward Ishiba Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Democratic Party for the People chief Yuichiro Tamaki said Monday that the Japanese opposition party will take a tough stance toward Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration if he stays in power despite his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's major setback in the July 20 parliamentary election.

"We will take a strict attitude" toward the administration, Tamaki told a meeting held by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, in Tokyo, leaving open the possibility of the DPFP supporting a no-confidence motion against the Ishiba cabinet that may be submitted to an extraordinary parliamentary session likely to be convened in autumn.

In the July election for the House of Councillors, the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, lost their combined majority in the upper chamber of parliament.

Last December, the DPFP agreed with the ruling bloc on raising the minimum annual taxable income level from 1.03 million yen and abolishing the provisional gasoline tax surcharge.

At the meeting, Tamaki urged the coalition to put the agreement into action to help cushion the impact of inflation in the country. "We will determine our distance from the ruling parties while closely watching the extent to which the coalition fulfills its promise with our party," he said.

