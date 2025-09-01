Chinese Man Ordered to Pay 11 M. Yen for NHK Radio Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday ordered a former outside staff member of Japan Broadcasting Corp, or NHK, to pay the public entity 11 million yen in compensation for making unscripted remarks during its Chinese-language radio news program.

According to the ruling and other sources, the Chinese man said in the program aired in August last year that the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, are China’s territory. The islands are claimed by China.

In the program, he also said that people must not forget the Nanjing massacre and wartime “comfort women.”

Presiding Judge Kenta Adachi stated that the irregular remarks interfered with NHK’s international broadcasting operations and harmed its credibility.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]