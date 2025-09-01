Akira Ishii Quits Japan Parliament over Secretary Pay Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Akira Ishii resigned as a member of Japan's House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on Monday over allegations of fraud involving secretary pay.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office raided the office of Ishii, 68, on suspicion of fraudulently receiving from the government salaries for a secretary who did not actually work for him.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), an opposition party, expelled him on Friday.

