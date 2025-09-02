No Japan National Reported Harmed in Afghanistan Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has not been notified of any nationals harmed by an earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi has said.

Tokyo will strive to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals while monitoring the situation on the ground, Hayashi told a press conference Monday.

The government spokesman said that Japan "stands with the people of Afghanistan" and that it will continue to work on the improvement of the humanitarian situation in the earthquake-stricken country.

