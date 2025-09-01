Japan to Launch Economic Security Think Tank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering launching a think tank to conduct research and analysis and make policy advice on economic security as early as fiscal 2027, government officials said Monday.

The move comes as many raise concerns that the government lacks a comprehensive approach to economic security, which covers a wide range including critical minerals, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

In collaboration with think tanks in allies and like-minded countries, including the United States and Australia, the new organization will conduct research and analysis on logistics to identify supply chain risks.

In addition, the new think tank will oversee efforts to promote collaboration among industries, academia and the government on economic security.

"The aim is to gather knowledge in diplomacy, information, defense, economy and technology to make comprehensive policy advice," a government official said.

