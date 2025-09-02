Japan's Special Fraud Damage in Jan.-July Exceeds '24 Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The amount of money swindled in special fraud cases in Japan in January-July came to 72.21 billion yen, surpassing the amount for the whole of 2024 at 71.88 billion yen, which had been the worst annual record, police data have shown.

Of the seven-month total, two-thirds were "fake police" fraud cases in which offenders posing as police officers swindled their targets out of money, with the damage amount reaching 48.19 billion yen, according to the data released by the National Police Agency on Monday.

The number of remittance and other special fraud cases recognized by Japanese police in January-July jumped 44.9 pct from a year before to 15,583, according to the police data.

Young victims are increasing, with those in their 20s and 30s accounting for nearly 40 pct of the total recognized fake police cases in the seven-month period.

In many fake police cases, offenders pretending to be police officers instruct targeted individuals to transfer their entire assets online by deceiving them into believing that the "police officers" need to check all of their money as part of an investigation, such as money laundering, if they want to avoid being arrested. In such cases, the amount of damage tends to be huge.

