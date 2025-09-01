Japan Post Bank to Issue Digital Currency in FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Bank said Monday that it will issue a digital currency backed by deposits for individual and corporate clients in fiscal 2026, which starts next April.

The digital currency will be linked to depositors’ savings accounts and enable instant settlement for purchases of digital securities and other assets, according to the bank.

The bank hopes that local governments will use the digital currency to provide subsidies and other benefits in the future.

The bank will introduce Tokyo-based DeCurret DCP Inc.'s DCJPY as a yen-backed digital currency, which will be subject to deposit insurance protection.

A DCJPY account will be linked to a depositor’s savings account, with 1 DCJPY equivalent to 1 yen. Users can convert DCJPY back into yen using an app.

