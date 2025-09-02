Ishiba Voices Support for Stability in Moldova

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday expressed his support for Moldova's stability and economic development at a meeting with the prime minister of the Eastern European country, Dorin Recean.

"Moldova's democracy is more important than ever, and we will spare no effort in providing the necessary cooperation," Ishiba told Recean at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Moldova has a pro-Russian breakaway region, Transnistria, in its eastern part. Ishiba emphasized that "Japan has consistently supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova."

Both prime ministers agreed that it is crucial for regional and international stability that the Moldovan parliamentary election scheduled for Sept. 28 be held in a democratic manner.

