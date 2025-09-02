LDP Election Report Makes No Mention of Ishiba's Responsibility

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday adopted a report on its defeat in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

The report, compiled by the Upper House election review committee, made no mention of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's personal responsibility for the election result.

At the committee's meeting on Friday, the report failed to be approved amid criticism that it did not address the responsibility of Ishiba and other party executives.

On Tuesday, the committee presented a revised report noting that the party will make a fresh start.

